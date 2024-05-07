Slow speed zone could soon be established around Port Miami as Coast Guard cites increasing number of incidents

A no wake zone could soon be on the horizon for certain vessels traveling around Port Miami.

It’s part of a proposal that aims to increase safety and decrease disruptions at the busiest cruise port in the world.

The potential change comes after recent vessel collisions have cast a spotlight on busy boating channels around the port.

With billions of dollars in trade flowing through the port daily, cruise ship terminals expanding and recreational and commercial vessels adding to the never-ending marine traffic, it’s not hard to see why the Coast Guard says there’s been “an increase in navigational risk”.

“There currently is no speed limit here,” said Captain Chris Cederholm.

But that could soon change thanks to a proposed slow-speed zone around Port Miami.

The coast guard invited NBC6 to board one of its vessels and head to Government Cut and Fisherman’s Channel to get a closer look at the busy boating artery.

“Keeping this all moving is a big heart and engine of Miami-Dade,” said Cederholm.

In February of this year, two vessels collided, sending 13 people to the hospital, including one person who had to be airlifted. Many of the people who were hurt received life-altering injuries.

Another major incident happened last year in June, forcing the port to close for 12 hours after a recreational vessel and a Fisher Island Ferry crashed, leaving one person dead and another hurt.

“Because of some of these accidents the idea of essentially having a slow speed zone, we have the regulatory capacity to do that. It’s out for review now,” said Cederholm.

Attorneys Eric Mausner and Thomas Graham represent 10 of the 13 people who were hurt while riding aboard the Thriller tourist boat. They believe that had a no-wake zone been in place then, it could’ve prevented the collision.

“It’s about time that some changes be made to make it safer there and we’re really happy that the unfortunate incident that our clients were involved in seemed to have sparked some change,” said Graham.

The Coast Guard is accepting public comments on the proposed slow-speed zone.

If approved, the new regulation would only apply to vessels smaller than 150 meters.

Cmdr. Cederholm said that so far, the response has been positive.

“We want to keep people safe either while they’re enjoying the water or they’re trading on the water or doing their business on the water,” said Cederholm.

The Coast Guard-Sector Miami is accepting public comments on the proposed slow speed zone until May 13. If you’d like to leave a comment, click here.