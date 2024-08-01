Car found in Miramar canal belonged to missing 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's: Police

The car found submerged in a Miramar canal on Wednesday night is the one that was being sought in the disappearance of an 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease, Miramar police said.

A body was also found by fishermen in the water near Southwest 196th Avenue, south of Pembroke Road, but the deceased has not been identified.

The car's license plate matched that of Carol Tormey's 2018 black Chevy Colorado, police said. She was last seen on July 21 in Fort Lauderdale.

Her family and friends had distributed flyers to try to get the public's help in their search for her.

“I want everybody looking for her, not just the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” her son, John Tormey, told NBC6 at that time. “I want the Miccosukee Police Department to be looking for her, I want MDPD to be looking for her.”

