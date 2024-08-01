Miramar

Car found in Miramar canal belonged to missing 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's: Police

Carol Tormey was last seen on July 21 in Fort Lauderdale

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The car found submerged in a Miramar canal on Wednesday night is the one that was being sought in the disappearance of an 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease, Miramar police said.

A body was also found by fishermen in the water near Southwest 196th Avenue, south of Pembroke Road, but the deceased has not been identified.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The car's license plate matched that of Carol Tormey's 2018 black Chevy Colorado, police said. She was last seen on July 21 in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County 13 hours ago

Body and vehicle found in Miramar canal after similar discovery a day earlier

Missing persons Jul 26

‘I want everybody looking for her': Family asks for help in search for missing 81-year-old woman

Fort Lauderdale Jul 24

Have you seen her? 81-year-old woman missing for days from Fort Lauderdale

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Her family and friends had distributed flyers to try to get the public's help in their search for her.

“I want everybody looking for her, not just the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” her son, John Tormey, told NBC6 at that time. “I want the Miccosukee Police Department to be looking for her, I want MDPD to be looking for her.” 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us