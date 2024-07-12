Fort Lauderdale

Car ends up under water in Fort Lauderdale

Divers were searching near 1731 SE 9th Street

By Briana Trujillo

Authorities responded to a car under water in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning.

Divers could be seen working around the car as it was completely submerged in the waterway near 1731 SE 9th Street, according to information from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The fire department said the driver was out of vehicle when units arrived. The driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

"Members of FLFR dive team entered the water and searched the submerged car. Vehicle was clear," fire rescue said. "FLPB will be investigating the accident."

