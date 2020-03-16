coronavirus

Care Resource Health Center in Midtown Miami Closes Over Coronavirus Case

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the nonprofit health center said the person who tested positive visited the center at 3801 Biscayne Boulevard last week

The Care Resource Health Center in Midtown Miami was closed Monday after someone who visited the facility tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the nonprofit health center said the person who tested positive visited the center at 3801 Biscayne Boulevard last week.

"The health center is working closely with local health authorities in determining the next steps for re-entry into the facility," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The three other Care Resource Health Centers - in Miami Beach, Little Havana and Fort Lauderdale - will remain open.

