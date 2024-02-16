Case of measles confirmed at elementary school in Weston

A case of measles was confirmed at an elementary school in Weston on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the case was confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary.

The district is working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward on the case.

"The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff are always our priorities," the district said in a statement. "The school’s leadership is also in communication with families regarding the situation and taking all necessary precautions in conjunction with the health department's guidance."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.