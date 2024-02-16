Broward County

Case of measles confirmed at elementary school in Weston

The district is working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward on the case

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A case of measles was confirmed at an elementary school in Weston on Friday, officials said.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the case was confirmed at Manatee Bay Elementary.

The district is working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward on the case.

"The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff are always our priorities," the district said in a statement. "The school’s leadership is also in communication with families regarding the situation and taking all necessary precautions in conjunction with the health department's guidance."

