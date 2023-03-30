Caught on Camera: Attempted Robbery Turns Into Stabbing in Downtown Miami

Cellphone video captured an attempted robbery that turned into a violent stabbing Thursday afternoon in downtown Miami.

It happened in the parking lot of the Art Plaza apartment complex. Police said just before 2 p.m., they got a call about an attempted carjacking.

When officers got there, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds in his hand, according to police.

Video shows the suspect running off after he realized the victim wouldn’t release the bag that police say was filled with jewelry.

Police say the victim is expected to recover.