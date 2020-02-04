North Miami

Caught on Camera: Miami-Dade School Officer Threatens to Shoot Students

A shocking video has surfaced online that shows a school police officer threatening to shoot students outside a South Florida high school.

In the video, a group of Miami-Dade School Police officers are seen approaching students near North Miami Senior High School.

There's some back and forth before a female officer pulls a student away from the group.

The officer is then seen cursing at the other children and telling them to back away before putting her hand on her firearm and threatening to shoot them.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said:

“The behavior portrayed in this video is inappropriate for any person associated with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The District takes great pride in promoting core values, such as respect and restraint, to students and we expect employees to lead by example."

According to the school district, the officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.

The incident is under investigation.

