Cause of death released for 1 of 2 pest control workers who died after Pompano Beach job

The Broward County Medical Examiner has released its report on the death of a man who fell ill after fumigating a furniture warehouse in Pompano Beach back in April.

Leon Johnson, 64, was one of three pest control workers who became sick after fumigating the Baer's Furniture warehouse on April 22.

Police found Johnson dead inside his car that night outside his Hollywood home on Taft Street, after a concerned neighbor called police.

A second worker was found dead in Boynton Beach, while a third worker had to be hospitalized in Palm Beach County but survived.

According to the medical examiner's report obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday, the official cause of death for Johnson was acute toxic effects of fluoride. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The medical examiner wrote that Johnson used sulfuryl fluoride on the job and was accidentally poisoned by it.

Johnson and the two other men, who worked for Anderson Pest Control of West Palm Beach, were fumigating the warehouse when two of them felt sick and started vomiting, the report said. They had already been working 32-36 hours straight, the report said.

NBC6 has made repeated calls to Anderson Pest Control and their response has been "no comment."