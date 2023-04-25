Broward County

2 Pesticide Company Workers Found Dead, 3rd Hospitalized After Pompano Beach Job

Out of an abundance of caution, the warehouse where the three had been working was evacuated Tuesday so it could be checked for any hazardous materials, officials said

By Marissa Bagg and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after two pesticide company workers died and a third was hospitalized after completing a job in Pompano Beach over the weekend.

The three employees had been working at the Baer's Furniture warehouse on Northwest 12th Avenue Saturday and finished that afternoon, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Later Saturday, one of the employees began to feel ill and went to a hospital in Palm Beach County.

The same day, the other two employees were found dead, one in Hollywood and the other in Boynton Beach.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Their identities haven't been released, and officials didn't say what pesticide company they were working for.

Out of an abundance of caution, the warehouse where the three had been working was evacuated Tuesday so it could be checked for any hazardous materials, officials said.

The building was cleared and employees were allowed to return.

Local

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Uber Eats Driver Murdered, Dismembered While Making Delivery: Sheriff

Hialeah 4 hours ago

Brownsville Community Leaders Concerned Over Hialeah Annexation Proposal

Police in Hollywood and Boynton Beach are investigating the deaths.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywoodPompano BeachBoynton Beachpalm beach county
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us