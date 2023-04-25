2 Pesticide Company Workers Found Dead, 3rd Hospitalized After Pompano Beach Job

Authorities are investigating after two pesticide company workers died and a third was hospitalized after completing a job in Pompano Beach over the weekend.

The three employees had been working at the Baer's Furniture warehouse on Northwest 12th Avenue Saturday and finished that afternoon, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Later Saturday, one of the employees began to feel ill and went to a hospital in Palm Beach County.

The same day, the other two employees were found dead, one in Hollywood and the other in Boynton Beach.

Their identities haven't been released, and officials didn't say what pesticide company they were working for.

Out of an abundance of caution, the warehouse where the three had been working was evacuated Tuesday so it could be checked for any hazardous materials, officials said.

The building was cleared and employees were allowed to return.

Police in Hollywood and Boynton Beach are investigating the deaths.