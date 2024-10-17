Cause of death ‘undetermined' after body found in North Miami nursing facility closet

A month after a North Miami man who'd been missing for several days was found dead inside a storage closet at a nursing facility, his cause of death has been ruled “undetermined."

Elin Etienne, 71, had dementia and was receiving care at North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center before he was reported missing on Aug. 22.

Over a week later, an anonymous caller told the family he was found dead in a closet.

"He was decomposed to the point where they would not let us identify the body," said his niece, Kimberly Etienne.

A month later, a medical examiners report obtained by NBC6 on Thursday shows police claim there was no signs of trauma or foul play.

The medical examiner also did not observe any injuries on the body. The body was decomposed, with green discoloration and had maggots.

On the other hand, a toxicology report also found the liver and brain tested positive for drugs like antipsychotics to treat behavioral problems and drugs used to relieve allergies and cold.

North Miami Police told NBC6 they were not aware of the report we obtained, but the case was considered closed based on the initial findings that indicated no injury or any violence led to Etienne's death.