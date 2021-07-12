Celebrities, Local Artists React to Cuba Protests, Stand in Solidarity With #SOSCuba Hashtag

A staggering economic crisis in Cuba made worse by the coronavirus pandemic is spurring local celebrities and artists to speak out, demanding an end to food shortages and high prices that are plaguing the island nation.

Thousands of demonstrators have been protesting Cuba's communist dictatorship since Sunday, calling for the removal of President Miguel Díaz-Canel amid a severe lack of resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That’s why I’m here,” one middle-age protester told The Associated Press. He declined to identify himself for fear of being arrested later.

Rallies have been held from Havana’s Malecon promenade to the streets of Little Havana in South Florida. Several public figures and celebrities are voicing their support for Cuba on social media using the hashtag #SOSCuba.

Here are some of the celebrities who are speaking out.

Gloria Estefan

The Cuban-American singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share her support for Cubans protesting the government, saying: "The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I stand with them as I always have!"

Estefan was born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Miami, Fla. She shared a video of protesters chanting along with her message of solidarity.

Camila Cabello

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello posted a picture of a black square on Instagram with the hashtag #SOSCUBA, asking her social media followers to help spread awareness to the escalating situation in Cuba.

"Deaths from COVID are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even, food many people are dying," she wrote. "Right now, there are simultaneous protests in more than 5 cities in Cuba. Our brave people took the streets to protest for this humanitarian crisis and the people of Cuba need our help urgently."

Read her full post below.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes echoed Camila Cabello's sentiment, reposting her "fellow hermana Cubana," or Cuban sister, on Instagram. The now-retired American actress was born in Miami.

Enrique Santos

The president and CEO of iHeartLatino changed his profile picture to the "SOS CUBA" call-to-action image and posted a strong message in solidarity with the Cuban community.

"They are wrong if they think that by repressing the #Cubans they will shut up. We Cubans are tired of living under your communist boot. Proud of all those who protested and are going to continue protesting. There is no going back!!" he wrote.

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee showed his support for Cuba by simply posting #SOSCuba on Twitter. The message was retweeted more than 6,000 times.

Willy Chirino

Known throughout the world as the creator of Miami Sound, the Grammy award-winning musician posted about Cuba on Instagram, saying: Viva Cuba Libre! Abajo la dictadura!" or "Long live a Free Cuba! Down with the dictatorship!"

Watch his video message below.

Los Pichy Boys

The Cuban YouTube personalities posted about Cuba on Instagram, tagging President Joe Biden alongside a post that read: "They are Killing us !!! Please do something !!