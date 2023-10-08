Chaos erupts at Fort Lauderdale protests over conflict in Israel

Two South Florida rallies over the conflict in Israel after Saturday's Hamas attack -- reportedly turned chaotic on Sunday afternoon.

This comes as local leaders and organizations continue to react to the ongoing violence overseas.

Dozens gathered for a Defend Israel Emergency Rally along East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale -- as they stood in solidarity for the Jewish Community and Israel.

"I think that if you have any love for democracy, if you love freedom, if you love the ability to do whatever you want on a day to day basis -- it doesn’t matter if you’re Jewish or Israeli," said Israeli-American protester Tal Levinson. "If you’re that type of person, you've got to come out and support this cause."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This protest reportedly happened as a pro-Palestine rally happened just feet away.

An NBC6 crew was present as tensions thickened between the groups -- and confrontations reportedly began.

"We came out with our flag, with our banner that we have behind here for Palestine. They came across from all the way over from the Truist Bank two blocks down the street to punch us, to spit at us and to yell at us," a pro-Palestine protester claimed.

Eventually, police were able to get the crowds under control -- but not before having to block traffic to get people out of the street.

NBC6 reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and a spokesperson said that she believes at least one arrest was made amid the protests.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.