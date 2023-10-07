Local leaders, organizations react to ongoing conflict between Israel, Hamas following attack

Several local leaders and organizations have spoken out after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack Saturday.

The attack took place during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing hundreds and stunning the country.

Israel has since retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza, and says it is now at war with Hamas and vows to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

Hours after the incursion began, Israeli troops were still fighting Hamas gunmen in 22 locations near the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said — a startling sign of the breadth of the assault.

“The vicious terrorist organization, Hamas launched premeditated terror attacks this morning that sent thousands of rockets from Gaza, with terrorists invading Southern Israel, killing, maiming, and kidnapping innocent civilians. Reports of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza are unconscionable. Israel is at war, not by choice, and has every right to defend itself and its people against this barbarous onslaught," said Rep. Wasserman Schulz in a statement. "The United States stands in solidarity with Israel not only during this tragic day but every day. This outrageous, heinous attack is devastating, and my heart and my resolve is with all Israelis today and going forward. I will work with my colleagues in Congress and the Biden Administration to ensure Israel has the resources needed to repel these cowardly terrorists and protect its people. Am Yisrael Chai!”

The office of Rep. Carlos Gimenez also condemned Hamas' attack on Israel writing in part, "As the proud Representative of Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys and as a Member of the Armed Services Committee, I unequivocally condemn the violent, unprovoked terrorist attacks against our dear friend and ally Israel. America stands with the Jewish State of Israel and its right to defend itself from Hamas’ violent and terrorist invasion.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson issued a statement vowing support to the Israeli community.

"The Democratic State of Israel is under attack, facing unprovoked and despicable assaults by Hamas terrorists. These brazen acts of violence demand the strongest condemnation, as there is no justification for launching over 2,200 missiles in a brutal assault raining down upon innocent citizens. Democratic nations worldwide must unite to support Israel, as unity is our strength in the face of united terrorism," said Wilson in a statement. "Israel stands as the United States' closest friend and ally, and our nation's strength is intertwined with theirs. My prayers are with the people of Israel today, and as Israel prepares for war in these dark hours, the United States stands ready to support Israel's right to defend itself. Our commitment to Israel is unwavering."

And Rep. Lois Frankel added, “I am horrified and outraged at the news of Hamas’s hateful and deadly attack on the Israeli people, including the murder and kidnapping of children. No question, I stand firmly with Israel. Terrorism is unacceptable.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott also spoke out against Hamas' invasion of Israel and attacks against Israeli citizens and criticized President Joe Biden's response in giving Iran funds.

"Israelis are dying today at the hands of Iran-backed terrorists. President Joe Biden, and every American ally and partner, must swiftly condemn this invasion and acts of war by Hamas terrorists and the Iranian regime which supports their murderous attacks," Scott said in a statement. “This is exactly why so many Americans and Israelis were disgusted to see President Biden give the Iranian regime $6 billion last month. Every dollar given to Iran funds terrorism in the Ayatollah’s quest to destroy Israel. Iran is behind today’s invasion and everyone must say that as we stand with our Israeli allies.”

The Miami Beach Police said given the conflict happening abroad, there will be more police presence in the area.

"The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, especially during difficult times. In light of recent events in Israel, the Miami Beach Police Department has augmented police visibility near all synagogues and other strategic locations in our city," the department said. :This is a proactive measure to ensure the safety and security of everyone. As an organization, we will continue to keep the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers.

And the Greater Miami Jewish Federation announced it opened an Israel Emergency Fund to help provide relief for families and counseling for traumatized citizens as well as food and other vital supplies to elderly and homebound Israelis.

"The Greater Miami Jewish Federation and its Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) are alarmed and deeply concerned by the unprovoked, multi-front attacks on Israel by terrorist organizations on Shabbat and during the Jewish holy days," the organization said in a statement. "We condemn the assault in the strongest possible terms and recognize that Israel’s only plausible response is to rightfully pursue a comprehensive aggressive strategy to restore calm to the region. ... No country should be asked to tolerate a barrage of thousands of rockets or militant infiltration to murder, kidnap or injure innocent civilians. Let us be unquestionably clear: These are tactics used by terror organizations whose goal is to wipe Israel off the map. The Jewish people and Israel will once again prevail."

Anyone wishing to contribute can click here, visit JewishMiami.org or call 305.576.4000. Federation will absorb all administrative costs so that 100 percent of funds collected will go directly to those impacted.