Child Accidentally Shoots Himself in Plantation: Police

A 5-year-old was hospitalized Friday after Plantation Police said he accidentally shot himself.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Northwest 11th Avenue after 6:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police said.

Further details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.