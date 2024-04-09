Margate

Child hospitalized after police respond to drowning at Margate home

By NBC6

A child was hospitalized Tuesday after police responded to a drowning at a home in Margate, authorities said.

Margate Police confirmed officers responded to a home on Northwest 79th Avenue for a child drowning.

Police were not able to confirm the child's condition at this time.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed yellow tape blocking off the home.

