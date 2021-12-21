‘Christmas Is In Limbo': COVID-19 Concerns Strain Holiday Gatherings Across South Florida

For some, the COVID-19 wave is putting holiday gatherings in limbo.

With Christmas Eve less than 72 hours away across South Florida, many families are holding their breath to see if they’ll be able to be with their loved ones for the holidays.

“The first time he was knocked out,” said Claudia Curiel, whose husband tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

He’s fully vaccinated, but not boosted — and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“So hopefully Christmas won’t get canceled,” she said.

Both of them have been getting tested daily, hoping for a negative test result so they can enjoy their holiday as originally planned.

“Christmas is in limbo. I have a lot of activities planned and all is pending on him testing negative,” she said. “[I] also hope that I don’t get COVID from him.”

Others are nixing their plans altogether.

Paul Cyopick, who hasn’t gone on a cruise since December of 2019, cancelled an upcoming cruise for him and his family. They were scheduled to set sail out of Fort Lauderdale in two weeks.

“I’m not worried about the cruise ship itself, it’s the getting there and getting back,” Cyopick said. “If something happens I’m going to be down in a Miami hospital by myself.”

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Mona Malcom was able to get a last minute PCR test at the airport after her results from testing earlier this week still hadn't come in.

“I had to come here and do another test. I just got the results,” she said.

She tested negative and will make it home for Christmas.