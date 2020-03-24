City of Miami Announces At Home COVID-19 Testing for Seniors

The City of Miami announced it would be launching an at home coronavirus testing service for seniors who are not able to leave the confines of their home.

Senior citizens are the most at risk population in terms of COVID-19, according to health officials.

The service allows emergency medical workers with the City of Miami Fire-Rescue to enter the homes of seniors experiencing symptoms of the virus and administer the COVID-19 test.

Officials say results for test should be available within two to four days.

Seniors needing the service can reach the City’s testing call center at 305-960-5050.

Visits will operate between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily.