‘Clear The Shelters' pet adoption & donation campaign celebrates ten years!

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are happy to announce Clear the Shelters, our adopt and donate campaign is back for its tenth consecutive year. Animal shelters in South Florida and across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need through our Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort runs from August 10 through September 10, 2024.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC6 and Telemundo 51’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped thousands of pets find new homes. Nationally, more than one million pets have been adopted over nine Clear The Shelters campaigns.

Many local shelters are at or over capacity and the need for animal adoptions is great. We really need your help.

Below is a list of the participating shelters in our area. Click on the links to visit their websites, browse for a new pet, find out how the adoption process works, whether they accept walk-ins or are by appointment only, and any other pertinent information. This is the first step in your journey to becoming a parent to an animal in need.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

BROWARD

Abandoned Pet Rescue

1137 Northeast 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33304

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption

2400 Southwest 42nd Street, Fort Lauderdale 33312

Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation

8736 West Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, 33351

MIAMI-DADE

Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center

3599 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral 33122

Call: 311 or (305) 468-5900

The Cat Network

(305) 255-3482 info@thecatnetwork.org

MONROE

Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Key West Shelter (305) 294-4857

Marathon Shelter (305) 743-4800

MarrVelous Pet Rescues

(305) 453-1315

PALM BEACH

Adopt-A-Cat Foundation

3110 45th Street, Suite E, West Palm Beach, 33407

Kibblez of Love Pet Food Bank & Rescue

(561) 271-5890

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach 33411

(561) 233-1200

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

3100/3200 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, 33409

(561) 686-3663

Tri-County Animal Rescue

121287 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton, 33433

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the sixth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas.

Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: