Video shows bear roaming Homestead neighborhood, walking up to resident's door

Homestead residents had a 'bear-y' scary surprise recently after a bear was caught on camera walking through a neighborhood at night.

A video posted by Only in Dade shows the bear making an unexpected visit to a Homestead neighborhood on Thursday.

Ring camera footage captured the moment the bear walks up to someone's front door and then later takes a nighttime stroll, roaming the area.

Homestead Police officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was working to trap the bear.

FWC officials said they were at the scene monitoring the situation.

"During this time of year, bears are more active. Juvenile bears are starting to disperse from their mothers and may be seen in unexpected areas as they make their away to other habitats and typically move away on their own," FWC said in a statement. "Seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm. However, it is important that residents secure food attractants so that bears do not linger in the area. If a bear is not able to find food, it will move on. If you see a bear, give it space and don’t try to approach it and never feed it."