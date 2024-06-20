Cleveland Browns' Lonnie Phelps arrested on DUI charge after crashing into Key West restaurant

A Cleveland Browns player was arrested on a DUI charge after crashing an SUV into a Key West restaurant, police said.

Lonnie Phelps, a defense end for the Browns, was arrested on the misdemeanor DUI charge on Wednesday night, records showed.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Lonnie Phelps

Records showed the crash happened at Red Shoe Island Bistro on Petronia Street.

In a Facebook post, Key West Police said no one was injured but the building and vehicle were "significantly damaged."

Phelps, 23, was booked into jail. No other details about the arrest have been released.

“We are truly thankful that no one was hurt. And we are especially grateful that the Red Shoe was closed for vacation when this happened," John Bobon, owner of the Red Shoe Island Bistro, said in a statement. "Had we not been at the Janet Jackson concert in Chicago, the outcome would have been devastating. We’d like to thank our Key West community for all of their love and support and we look forward to re-opening the Red Shoe Island Bistro as soon as possible."

After attending Miami University in Ohio and Kansas, Phelps went undrafted.

Phelps was signed by the Browns in 2023 and appeared in preseason games but stayed on the team's practice squad.