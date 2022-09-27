Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian

With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place.

All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place.

All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday.

Zoo Miami will remain closed through Thursday.

Miami Gardens has suspended its express trolley service on Wednesday.

The city of Doral will close its government center and all parks through Thursday.

Key West will close its City Hall and services on Wednesday, while Monroe County county offices will make a decision later on Tuesday.

More closures are expected to be announced.