Coach at Doral Charter School Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Behavior With Students

An athletic coach who also worked as a security monitor at a charter school in Doral has been arrested amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students.

Yuniesky Ramirez-Martinez, 37, was arrested Monday on charges including promoting sexual performance by a child, offenses against students by authority figures, and engaging in a sexual act with a child in custodial authority, an arrest affidavit said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yuniesky Ramirez-Martinez

Ramirez-Martinez was employed as a part-time security monitor and athletic coach at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to a warrant, Ramirez-Martinez had approached two 16-year-olds on Feb. 14 and asked them a lewd question.

He then offered to take them to a private place to "do whatever they want," which they understood meant engaging in sexual conduct, the warrant said.

Ramirez-Martinez let the teens into a TV production room but one of the teens noticed a camera in the room so Ramirez-Martinez led them to an adjacent room without a camera, the warrant said.

He told the teens they could "do it" while he waited in the other room, which has a two-way window.

One of the teens then performed a sexual act on the other and video from the adjacent room showed Ramirez-Martinez recording the teens on his phone through the window, the warrant said.

Minutes later, the video showed him approaching the door and giving a thumbs up before giving one of the teens a fist bump, the warrant said.

The next day, Ramirez-Martinez approached one of the teens and told her he saw what she did with the other teen and wanted her to do it to him, the warrant said.

He told her she needs to be with someone more experienced and when she asked if he knew she was under 18, he said he knew and likes minors like her, the warrant said.

Ramirez-Martinez continued to approach the teen about performing a sex act on him but she repeatedly denied him, the warrant said.

When he threatened to tell the other teen that they were having sex if she didn't have sex with him, she reported the incidents to the school, the warrant said.

The school's principal said in a statement that once they learned of the allegations, they immediately reported them to Doral Police.

"As a result of their investigation, The Doral Police Department arrested Mr. Yunieski Ramirez who was employed as a part-time security monitor and athletic coach," the statement read. "Mr. Ramirez was immediately terminated as an employee with Downtown Doral Charter Upper School and has NOT been on school grounds since the initial report. DDCUS continues to cooperate with all law enforcement authorities and cannot comment further on the investigation."

Ramirez-Martinez was booked into jail and remained held on $40,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.