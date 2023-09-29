Commissioners kill controversial proposal for LED billboards in downtown Miami

City of Miami Commissioners have decided to kill a controversial proposal to consider bringing LED billboards to downtown Miami.

The decision upholds the values established by the 2008 Mural Ordinance, and comes after several downtown residents opposed the idea and voiced their concerns.

“The well-being of our community is paramount. I have heard my constituents concerns and I am proud to have championed their voice as we continue to prioritize our quality of life, preserving the beauty and health of our city,” said Commissioner Sabina Covo in a statement.

Before any ordinance changes, the City will provide a draft to the Florida Department of Transportation for a 30-day review, ensuring all amendments align with community and state standards.

"We cannot stress enough how big of a win this is for our community, which would not have occurred if many of you reading this email hadn't taken the time to write or call their commissioners, and sign our petition on this matter," said James Torres, the president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance in a statement following the decision. "Now, because of the work of the DNA and our community... the item is dead. For now."

Earlier this year, Torres said lit-up messages around the city would only take away from Miami’s beauty that people moved here for.

And He was not alone in his thinking. A Change.org petition he started had more than 2,000 signatures.

“It will degrade the city," one commenter said. "Miami has its own flavor without replicating NYC. No insult to NYC. Miami is different.”

Others echoed" “Light pollution will ruin the quality of life for residents….”

The proposal would have allowed 45 billboards up to 10,000 square feet in size and allow vinyl murals around the city to be converted to LED lights from around 6 p.m. until midnight, with the exception of any billboards directly facing residential units or preventing windows from opening.

Even with those provisions, Covo was opposed.

“I think that the quality of life of the residents could be disturbed by the pollution that these installations could cause," she said.

Covo said she’s received dozens of emails voicing opposition.

"As a commissioner, we are the advocates for what the neighborhood wants," Covo added.