‘Complete devastation': Family IDs teen stabbed to death in Miami, say girlfriend is suspect

Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember a teen who was stabbed to death in Miami late Friday, allegedly at the hands of a teen girl.

The family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar and said the suspect was Yollar's girlfriend.

They said the two got into an argument before the stabbing, which happened near Northwest 6th Court and 61st Street.

Miami Police have said that the suspect is a 17-year-old girl and that she knew the victim, but have given few other details.

Lollar was a student and football player at Miami Northwestern High School. His aunt, who is a deputy for Miami-Dade Police, said losing her nephew has been heartbreaking.

"It’s complete devastation. I just can’t describe it. When I got the call, I was just in shock cause this is a kid who does everything right and this still happened to him," Zeldrina Beecham said.

On Sunday, dozens of people gathered with balloons outside the apartment building where the deadly stabbing happened.

Police haven't released the suspect's name or said whether she'll face charges.