Construction Site for Brickell High-Rise Floods Again

Neighbors in Brickell worried about new construction.

By Claudia DoCampo

Construction at the high-rise UNA building in Brickell is still going on, but one concerned neighbor says there's been a second flooding at the construction site.

"We are very concerned with becoming the next Surfside," neighbor Christi Tasker said.

Tasker, who lives near the new construction site, said another flooding happened this past Friday. The first flooding she saw was last Wednesday. Tasker has been monitoring the construction for the past two years.

The general contractor for UNA responded to our requests for comment by saying in part: "The source of these leaks is the water table, which does not interact with Biscayne Bay or drinking water that comes from Biscayne Aquifer."

Tasker is also concerned about the sea wall separating the construction site and the bay.

"That's concerning enough that we are going to issue a stop work order and hire independent engineers that don't work for the city and don't work for the developer to really get a fresh set of eyes on this," said City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, who oversees this district.

And that's supposed to happen by this Wednesday or Thursday.

