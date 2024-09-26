Construction worker dies in Miami Beach: Officials

A construction worker died Thursday in Miami Beach, according to authorities.

The City of Miami Beach said it happened on 74th Street and Ocean Terrace at around 11:22 a.m.

They did not reveal who died or what caused the death.

Images from the scene showed a construction vehicle on its side. The area was taped off, and authorities and construction workers could be seen standing by the scene.

One northbound lane on Collins Avenue at 74th Street was temporarily closed.

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing news.