Contractor Pays Thousands Back to Homeowners Following NBC 6 Responds Investigations

It’s been years since NBC 6 Responds first told you about Mark Block, the owner of a custom window treatment company in South Florida.

In 2019, three homeowners accused him of taking deposits to install custom window treatments and not doing the work.

In 2021, two additional homeowners called NBC 6 Responds with similar allegations, including Robert Liguori.

“How many more people need to be victimized before they see this man for what he is,” Liguori told NBC 6.

The contractor was arrested in connection to Liguori’s case but he says that didn’t stop Block.

“This process doesn’t work. This process needs to be looked at and looked at closely,” Liguori said.

In May, an NBC 6 Responds investigation revealed Block was arrested and charged with theft three times in two years. Each time he bonded out within a day. He would later be accused of taking money from other homeowners who also told police he didn’t do the job he promised.

Liguori says our investigation sped up his case and others.

“I think if I wouldn’t have stayed on top of it, with your help, and channel 6, I think his case would have been dropped,” Liguori said.

After years of court delays, Block agreed in September to return the money in all the pending cases to avoid going to trial.

“I was refunded my $800,” Camile Bertram, a homeowner, told NBC 6.

Bertram says she waited three years to get the money she was owed.

“I feel very saddened by the fact that this happened, and other people have been taken advantage of,” Bertram said.

Cary Chen got back $1,700 of the $17,750 he says he is owed.

“I also wanted what I paid for, I wanted my money back,” Chen said.

Liguori, who has shown up to every court hearing, got back $5,000 of the $8,000 he says Block owes him.

“The last time I was here, his attorney spoke and said all the money would be paid to all the victims, and here we are again, playing a game,” Liguori said.

Liguori says he won’t stop until he gets every cent back.

“These people need to be prosecuted, these people need to be put away and do some time,” Liguori said.

Liguori says the judge set another court date for Block to pay back the rest of the money.

Block initially entered not guilty pleas in all the criminal cases.

Prosecutors say he also paid $1,975 to another homeowner and that case was closed.

NBC 6 reached out to the attorney representing Block in these cases for comment on this latest update but we did not receive a comment by the time this story was published.