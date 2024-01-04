Coral Gables double murder suspect writes in new letter he was ‘pushed' to plead guilty

Nearly a month after taking a guilty plea, a double murder suspect told a judge Thursday that he was forced to take responsibility for the brutal killings of his co-workers in Coral Gables nearly 12 years ago.

Jose Rojas was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of attempted armed robbery in the April 27, 2012 killings.

The victims, 59-year-old Frances C. Venezia and 78-year-old Robert A. James, were killed inside Venezia's public adjusters business at 801 Monterrey Street.

In December, Rojas said he wanted to wrap things up before the holidays and wrote a letter to the court.

"I'm tired, really tired, and I want to end this for all of us," he wrote in a letter. "As fast and easy as I can."

Judge Miguel M. de la O found he was competent and accepted his guilty plea. However, Rojas wrote a second letter accusing his legal team of pressuring him. He said he was confused and under extreme duress.

“Seriously jeopardized me with malice and ill intent, giving me detrimental and erroneous advise. Going completely against legal ethical conduct. Totally breaking the moral and professional duties,” Rojas wrote in a second letter obtained by NBC6.

Judge de la O ordered an independent attorney to investigate Roja’s claims.

On Thursday, under oath, lead attorney Jimmy De La Ferra denied the accusations from Rojas and the claims coming from his co-counsel that the work environment was dysfunctional.

“Did you force him to take plea?” asked the prosecutor.

“No,” De La Ferra said.

Judge de la O denied Roja’s request to withdraw his plea and now the case pushes to the penalty phase.

Only eight out of 12 jurors will be needed to recommend death.