Coral Springs man arrested after leading officials on chase in Martin County: FHP

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who led deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a multi-county pursuit after refusing to pull over his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Gaspar Burnside, 25, is facing several charges and was given a $745,000 bond.

According to MCSO, the pursuit happened on Jan. 9 after Burnside refused to pull over for the traffic stop by a trooper in Palm City.

During the pursuit by FHP, the arrest report states that MCSO deputies later joined in the effort to stop Burnside.

While pursuing him, officials decided to stop following Burnside due to heavy traffic in the area but Burnside continued to drive at a high rate of speed, which almost caused crashes at an intersection, the arrest report stated.

To aid officials with the pursuit, an MCSO Aviation Unit followed Burnside from above as he made his way through Hobe Sound and then to Country Line Road.

Aerial footage captured Burnside weaving through several cars as he attempted to evade law enforcement.

At one point during the pursuit, a trooper initiated a PIT maneuver on Burnside's car, which caused him to lose control.

He then bailed out of his vehicle at a cul-de-sac in Palm Beach County, fled the scene on foot and tossed out a bag that had illegal narcotics.

The arrest report said that Burnside jumped over two property fences and was tased after refusing to comply with orders.

Burnside was handcuffed and was transported to Jupiter Medical Center for treatment.