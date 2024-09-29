Sunrise

Crews rescue trapped woman from house fire that left 4 displaced in Sunrise

One cat died during the fire while two others have yet to be found, according to Sunrise Fire Rescue.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people are left with nowhere to live after a devastating house fire in Sunrise on Sunday.

Three people were able to escape through the front door, but one person was trapped inside a room, fire officials said.

Fire crews were able to break the window of the room and pull a woman out before she was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to Sunrise Fire Chief John McNamara.

Chief McNamara noted that one cat died during the fire while two others have yet to be found.

The fire possibly started near the rear of the house, but it's unclear if it sparked inside or outside, Chief McNamara explained.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

