Fire rescue crews respond to possible hazmat incident at Fort Lauderdale high-rise

A large fire rescue response was underway at a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning for a possible hazmat situation.

Multiple rescue trucks responded to the 200 block of E. Las Olas Boulevard after an employee at a business in the building reported encountering some sort of substance, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

The employees of the business involved were quarantined to their suite while a hazmat investigation was underway, officials said.

Fire rescue crews were trying to determine whether the substance was possibly dangerous.

No other information was immediately available.

