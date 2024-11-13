Fort Lauderdale

Fire rescue crews respond to possible hazmat incident at Fort Lauderdale high-rise

The employees of the business involved were quarantined to their suite while a hazmat investigation was underway, officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire rescue response was underway at a high-rise building in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning for a possible hazmat situation.

Multiple rescue trucks responded to the 200 block of E. Las Olas Boulevard after an employee at a business in the building reported encountering some sort of substance, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The employees of the business involved were quarantined to their suite while a hazmat investigation was underway, officials said.

Fire rescue crews were trying to determine whether the substance was possibly dangerous.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us