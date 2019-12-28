Crews Work to Remove Singer Marc Anthony’s Yacht Off Watson Island

The charred remains of a 120-foot yacht belonging to international superstar Marc Anthony was raised from the waters of a marina off Watson Island Saturday. For over a week, the yacht had been submerged.

The process was slow and challenging according to Kevin Collins - the Director of Operations overseeing the yacht's removal.

"“The rigging is really the most important thing. There’s a lot of stuff going on below the surface that nobody sees, and that takes days," Collins says.

On December 18, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze near 888 MacArthur Causeway. The yacht was engulfed in flames and leaning on its side, according to MDFR.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

It took a rig and about 20 crew members to slowly bring the yacht to an upright position Saturday.

Crews are now working to raise the vessel in order to remove any water or fuel. From there, any leftover chemicals will be cleaned and the yacht will be ready for towing.

Collins says that may take some time, but he's hopeful crews can remove the yacht by next week.