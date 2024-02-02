Fort Lauderdale

Crews work to repair large sinkhole that opened at Fort Lauderdale intersection

The sinkhole, which was about 20 feet by 10 feet, opened on Bayview Drive near Commercial Boulevard, city officials said

Crews were working to repair a large sinkhole that opened at a Fort Lauderdale intersection Friday.

Public works crews responded and were working to repir the issue, which was caused by a gravity main collapse, officials said.

Police responded to divert traffic around the area.

