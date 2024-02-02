Crews work to repair large sinkhole that opened at Fort Lauderdale intersection

Crews were working to repair a large sinkhole that opened at a Fort Lauderdale intersection Friday.
The sinkhole, which was about 20 feet by 10 feet, opened on Bayview Drive near Commercial Boulevard, city officials said.
Public works crews responded and were working to repir the issue, which was caused by a gravity main collapse, officials said.
Police responded to divert traffic around the area.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.