Crocodile spotted making its way around Fort Lauderdale community

An American crocodile was spotted making itself at home Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

The 8-foot reptile climbed up onto the Bay Colony Club community’s dock and stayed there for two days.

Residents say they called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission but were told there was nothing they could do because of strict laws surrounding the removal of crocodiles.

Residents spent the last two days taking pictures of it and selfies with it.

One neighbor told NBC6 that this isn’t the first time this same crocodile has been spotted in Fort Lauderdale.

“Two weeks ago he was in our canal, and now he is over here just a couple of canals over," the neighbor said. "He is not leaving."

The crocodile was tagged with the number 8 on its tail and a GPS tracker on its head.