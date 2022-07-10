Cuban Exiles Mark One Year Since Historic Protests

On Sunday, one day before the anniversary of the unprecedented July 11th protests on the island, Cubans in Miami held a prayer vigil.

On July 11, 2021 for the first time in decades hundreds of people in Cuba took the streets and called for freedom. Many cried out against the lack of food, electricity, and medical care.

Many of the July 11th protesters were arrested and about 1,000 currently remain in jail according to Cuba Decide.

Father Jose Joaquin Espino says it’s important people on the island know the Miami community stands with them.

“This is ongoing. It is remebering and keeping alive the hope and the flame the freedom Cuba has been seeking for such a long time,” said Father Jose Joaquin Espino, Pastor at Ermita de la Caridad.

NBC6 also spoke via phone to dissident Angel Cuza Alfonso in Cuba.

Cuza Alfonso protested on July 11th last year and says there are currently Cuban security agents standing at his door blocking him from leaving his home.