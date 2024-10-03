Cuban Reggaeton singer El Taiger hospitalized in Miami in critical condition

Cuban Reggaeton singer El Taiger remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital after a shooting, his agent confirmed.

Officials with JMH confirmed the singer, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition.

A source told NBC6 that a scene Miami Police responded to at around 7 a.m. near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street was connected to the singer.

Police officials confirmed they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound behind the driver's wheel of a car.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Investigators don't know if the singer was shot by someone else or if the wound was self-inflicted, police said.

The news generated concern on social media among the 37-year-old's followers and fans who were stunned to learn the news.

Friends also showed up at the hospital to show their support for the singer.

"The only thing we ask of people is to pray a lot because he can get through this," one friend said in Spanish. "We are in shock because he is not a person who deserves any of this at all."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.