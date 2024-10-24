Culter Bay man arrested after child porn found on Facebook account

Police arrested a South Florida man this week after child pornography was discovered on a Facebook account.

Dario Jose Cajape Farias, 26, of Cutler Bay, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of sexual performance by a child, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dario Jose Cajape Farias

Investigators seized the suspect's cellphone after finding images and videos of child pornography uploaded on a Facebook account.

Detectives found numerous videos of child sex abuse on the suspect's cellphone, according to the arrest report.

Pefarias remained in Miami-Dade County jail as of Wednesday and was issued a $7,500 bond, according to online records.