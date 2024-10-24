Crime and Courts

Culter Bay man arrested after child porn found on Facebook account

Detectives found numerous videos of child sex abuse on the suspect's cellphone, according to the arrest report.

Police arrested a South Florida man this week after child pornography was discovered on a Facebook account.

Dario Jose Cajape Farias, 26, of Cutler Bay, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of sexual performance by a child, according to an arrest report.

Investigators seized the suspect's cellphone after finding images and videos of child pornography uploaded on a Facebook account.

Detectives found numerous videos of child sex abuse on the suspect's cellphone, according to the arrest report.

Pefarias remained in Miami-Dade County jail as of Wednesday and was issued a $7,500 bond, according to online records.

