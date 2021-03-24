city of miami beach

Curfew, Causeway Closures Continue This Weekend in Miami Beach

By NBC 6

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The City of Miami Beach will again be enforcing an 8 p.m. curfew as well as causeway shutdowns this weekend in an ongoing effort to curb crowds during the spring break season.

Thursday through Monday, MacArthur and Venetian causeways will have their eastbound lanes closed to everyone but residents, hotel guests and employees every night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Police will not be doing residency checks on the Julia Tuttle, but the causeway will close down one eastbound lane from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to slow traffic.

The 8 p.m. curfew is effective until 6 a.m. every day, and will be imposed only on the area bounded by 5th and 16th Street, and Pennsylvania Ave and Ocean Drive. Restaurants must shut down for all operations except delivery.

During curfew, Ocean Drive will also close down to all traffic, including pedestrians, except for local employees and residents accessing their homes.

In addition, all sidewalk café operations are to stop between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and tables and chairs must be removed from the premises by 8 p.m.

