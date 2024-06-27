Curious what life would look like without a car? Uber will give you $1,000 to find out

Sick of sitting in traffic behind the wheel? Then this might just be the challenge for you.

Uber is looking for Miami car owners to participate in the One Less Car trial from July 22 to Aug. 25.

During those five weeks, 175 car owners from seven cities will use other forms of transportation in Uber’s quest “to help reduce personal car ownership and promote the switch to a car-light lifestyle.”

About 30 people from Miami will be chosen to participate. Other cities included in the challenge are Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver.

To be eligible for the trial, you must:

be 18 years or older

have a driver's license

have vehicle which you use more than three times per week

have a bank card

be comfortable documenting your experience.

The $1,000 stipend is “based on the average monthly cost of vehicle ownership in the U.S.,” Uber says.

The funds will be broken down as follows:

$500 will be Uber Cash redeemable on Uber Rides and Lime e-bikes and e-scooters, booked in the Uber app

$200 voucher redeemable for car rental or carshare

$300 across other transportation modes, such as public transit

Chosen participants will also get a free one-month Uber One membership and $0 delivery fees on eligible food, groceries and more, Uber says.