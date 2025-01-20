Cyclists hit the streets in Miami-Dade for annual rideout on MLK Day

Cyclists hit the streets Monday for a massive rideout that has become a yearly tradition in South Florida every MLK Day.

A large group of cyclists, mostly on bicycles, were spotted riding toward Northwest 79th Street in Miami-Dade County.

The event, also known as "Wheels Up, Guns Down," began to promote peace and an alternative to gun violence. But in years past, the street takeovers have sometimes gotten out of hand as bikers perform dangerous stunts on streets and take over sections of highways. Many have also taken part in their own rideouts featuring ATVs and dirt bikes.

In recent years, the yearly event has become more subdued as officials have taken a "zero tolerance" approach to enforcement.

Last week, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the City of Miami Police Department emphasized their enforcement plans, including hefty fines or stiff penalties for anyone participating in illegal street takeovers with 10 or more people.

“You can be looking at a citation, you can be looking at an arrest, you can be looking at some fines between $2,500 to $4,000 as well as the towing of your vehicle,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Local law enforcement believes their crackdowns have been making an impact. Last year, there were 169 arrests, 89 impounded vehicles, 26 impounded firearms, 20 recovered stolen vehicles and 693 citations.