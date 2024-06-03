Dashcam video shows suspect crash into trooper during South Florida chase

New dashcam video shows a suspect in a stolen car crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's cruiser during a chase across Miami-Dade and Broward last month.

The incident happened May 21 when a trooper recognized the stolen grey BMW on the Palmetto Expressway near Medley, officials said.

The trooper attempted to stop the car, which sped away, reaching speeds of 110-120 mph as it fled, officials said.

The pursuit continued into Broward County and ended with the crash in Oakland Park.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dashcam video obtained by NBC6 on Monday showed the fleeing car darting into a McDonald's parking lot then turning and crashing into the trooper's cruiser.

The FHP cruiser rotated and crashed into a large sign in the parking lot of an office business next to McDonald's. The BMW continued westbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard until a mechanical failure caused the car to run up onto the sidewalk, crashing into a Broward County bus stop.

The driver, 18-year-old Tommie Allen, and another suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Tyrone Hollins, bailed out of the BMW and fled on foot before being apprehended by Fort Lauderdale Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Tommie Allen and Tyler Tyrone Hollins

The trooper whose car was hit, Ronald Melendez-Bonilla, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both suspects are charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest without violence.