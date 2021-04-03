Davie Man Arrested in Capitol Riot Faces Cyberstalking Charge in South Florida

A Davie man accused of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol January 6th, is also facing charges for local crimes in South Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office charged William Reid, 36, with aggravated stalking last year. NBC 6 spoke with his alleged victim about how it all started.

“He took one of my memes, we were fine at that point. He used a couple of my photos and then a few months later all of a sudden I woke up to be mass attacked,” said the victim, who we are not identifying for safety reasons.

She says Reid called her vulgar names, smeared her work reputation online and then it got worse.

“He threatened my life, threatened to make me disappear. He destroyed my credit and my whole livelihood, he’s a very very disturbed person,” she said.

She went to the courts and got a restraining order against him, but says that only enraged him further. She was often too scared to leave her home.

The the insurrection happened. The FBI used screenshots and social media posts to link Reid to the grounds of the Capitol. Reid was arrested Thursday at his home in Davie. It wasn’t a shock to the woman investigators say he harassed for months.

“It didn’t surprise me, because he’s very lawless,” she said.

Reid is charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building without lawful authority for his participation in the riot. He’s being held in federal custody without bond.