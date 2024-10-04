Davie

Davie Police investigating possible hit-and-run after woman's body found on road

Davie Police said officers responded to the 2500 block of South Flamingo Road just after 6 a.m. after they received reports of a person lying in the roadway

By Brian Hamacher and Bri Buckley

Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run in Davie after a woman's body was found in the middle of a road on Friday morning.

Davie Police said officers responded to the 2500 block of South Flamingo Road just after 6 a.m. after they received reports of a person lying in the roadway.

The officers found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

Police said it appears to have been a hit-and-run and it remains under investigation.

There was no information about a possible vehicle involved.

Some residents who live in the area said the intersection where the woman was stuck is dangerous, with drivers constantly speeding.

"It's almost every other week that I have seen an accident and when I don’t see it I see debris so I know an accident has happened," Traci Lynn said.

She said she used to walk her dog across the street all the time but doesn't anymore after she was almost hit.

"I stopped doing it, I stopped going across the road walking because there's no way, because they start flying and then the car was beeping at us after they were way down the road and we were running," said Lynn.

Multiple neighbors said they want to see a traffic light.

"Cars really are flying especially around 5 p.m.," said Estrella Cerqueira. "Probably a light would be the best thing honestly."

