Days after Broward jail release, high-end car thief stole another car: BSO

A suspected high-end car thief was busted twice in less than a week after authorities said he was found in a stolen car days after his release from a Broward jail.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 20-year-old Franklin Sanders, of Orlando, had been arrested Feb. 16 by detectives in Lauderdale Lakes on a grand theft charge for allegedly stealing a Mercedes Maybach.

Detectives had seen three subjects attempting to disconnect the vehicle’s GPS before they drove to Sunrise where all three including Sanders were taken into custody.

It was later determined that the car was stolen from the city of Miami.

Sanders was booked into jail and released on bond on Monday.

But two days later, Sanders was arrested again for the theft of a BMW sedan, officials said.

The BMW had been reported stolen out of Winter Park, and detectives tracked it as it traveled through Broward, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, but the driver of the BMW fled to a location in Osceola County, where deputies took Sanders and a 16-year-old male into custody on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, unoccupied burglary of a structure and other charges.