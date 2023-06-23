Deacon at North Miami Catholic school accused of molesting more students

A deacon and teacher at a Catholic school in North Miami who was arrested last month after being accused of molesting two students is facing more charges after two more alleged victims came forward, police said.

Carlos Humberto Ramirez, 51, is facing four new counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Ramirez had been arrested on May 31 on two similar charges.

Miami-Dade Corrections Carlos Humberto Ramirez

Ramirez, of Miami Gardens, had worked as a teacher and deacon at Holy Family Catholic School on Northeast 12th Avenue in North Miami.

According to an arrest report, one of the new allegations involves an 8-year-old third-grader who said Ramirez touched her inappropriately over her clothes three separate times beginning in October 2021.

Another student said Ramirez kissed her on the forehead and touched her chest over her clothes in October 2022, an arrest report said.

The previous alleged incidents that led to the initial arrest of Ramirez happened back in March during a Spanish class, arrest reports said.

An 11-year-old student was turning in her classwork when Ramirez grabbed her by the waist and then squeezed her rear end, the reports said.

She was able to leave class without any issues but another student who witnessed the first student get grabbed experienced a similar situation, the reports said.

The second student, a 12-year-old, said Ramirez moved her in front of him and she felt him aroused over his clothes while he grabbed her behind and squeezed two times under her skirt, the reports said.

Ramirez is then accused of kissing her on the cheek, according to the reports.

When questioned by police, Ramirez denied the allegations, the reports said.

Ramirez was expected to appear in bond court Friday afternoon with his private attorney. A judge had previously ordered him held without bond.

In a statement after his initial arrest, the Archdiocese of Miami said Ramirez had been immediately placed on administrative leave when the allegations surfaced in March.

"During these many weeks Holy Family School officials and the Archdiocese of Miami administrators fully cooperated with the police investigation," the statement read. "It has been a difficult time for students, teachers, and administrators of Holy Family School and Parish, and prayers are offered for all those involved."