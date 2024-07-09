2 dead, child injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Two people died and multiple were injured, including a child, after an apparent drive-by shooting Monday night in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded at around 7:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, where they found five adults and the child suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Three adults and the child were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no information on the victims' ages or identities.

The shooting is still under investigation, but police said it may have been a drive-by shooting and that it was an isolated incident.

No one is in custody and witnesses are urged to come forward to police and call police at 954-828-6677.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.