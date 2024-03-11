Deadly Fort Lauderdale shooting spotlights concerns over vacation rentals bill

Police have identified a man who died in a shooting over the weekend at a short-term rental home in Fort Lauderdale as local leaders respond to a bill passed in Tallahassee about regulating the properties.

Traveon Warren, 20, died Saturday when gunshots rang out along Northeast 57th Street in Coral Ridge Isles.

Fort Lauderdale Police have detained three people but haven't made any arrests. Detectives said Monday that they're investigating all possibilities, including self-defense.

A man died after he showed up to a hospital following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

This comes as Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto a newly passed bill about state regulations for vacation rentals. SB 280 preempts the regulation of vacation rentals to the state while allowing local governments to have short-term rental regulation programs that meet certain parameters.

The mayor argues those decisions should be left up to local leaders.

“We are seeing a growing, creeping encroachment on our authority to be able to regulate vacation rentals. What happens this year and next year, it’ll be a continual widdling away," Trantalis said.

Trantalis says the new law will prevent cities like Fort Lauderdale from regulating the frequency and duration a vacation rental is rented out.

The votes in both the House and the Senate were fairly close, with several local Republicans voting against the bill.