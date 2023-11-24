1 dead in multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-95 lanes in Broward County

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated that two people had died. Until now, only one person has been confirmed dead by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

A deadly major crash on Friday morning shut down lanes of I-95 northbound for hours in Broward County.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. at Exit 25 near Marina Mile Boulevard and prompted a traffic backup through Exit 23, near Griffin Road.

Drivers in the northbound lanes were forced to exit at I-595.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Nissan Altima collided with the back of a Volvo tractor truck that was pulling a trailer. The force of the impact caused the Volvo to crash into a temporary concrete median wall. The Volvo then flipped over onto its roof before crashing into an unoccupied trim trailer that was parked in the construction zone.

The Volvo then burst into flames, killing the driver. Officials have not released their identity.

Another person was transported to Broward Health, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Details on their condition weren't released.

The crash is under investigation.

A major crash on Black Friday morning has shut down the lanes of I-95 Northbound in Broward County.