Investigation underway after remains of fetus found on Miami Beach

An investigation was underway after the remains of a fetus were found washed ashore on Miami Beach Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police said detectives responded to the scene of a death investigation in the 7900 block of the beach and later confiormed that the remains found were of a fetus.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed officers removing the remains with a shovel and closing the area off.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. and a radio call captured the incident being reported to police dispatch.

"Dispatch police to 79th Street on the beach. We have what looks like a remaining of a fetus, uh, that washed up ashore," the person says in the radio call.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.