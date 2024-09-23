Death investigation underway at Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating after a person died at a Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Antojitos Mexicanos located at 3943 Davie Blvd in Fort Lauderdale.

Images captured by NBC6 showed investigators walking in and out of the restaurant and medical examiners covering what appeared to be a body with a white sheet.

Investigators were also seen blocking off the area surrounding the restaurant with yellow tape while they conduct their investigation.

Witnesses told NBC6 at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, a man was shot by another man after an apparent verbal dispute at the establishment.

"Two guys got into an argument because one of them played a song [on the jukebox] and the other guy was kind of pissed off," a witness said.

At this time, Fort Lauderdale Police have not confirmed any arrests or provided official information regarding this incident.